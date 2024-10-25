Venezuela Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez arrives in India

New Delhi [India], October 25 : India extended a warm welcome to Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez as she arrived on Friday in the country on a working visit.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1849611546621587837/photo/1

After her arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X and wrote, "Warm welcome to Executive Vice President @delcyrodriguezv of Venezuela as she arrives in India on a working visit. Her visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties."

Earlier, she visited India in August 2023, at the invitation of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, to attend the 9th CII-LAC Conclave, accompanied by four ministers and a 25-member business delegation.

During her visit, Rodriguez held discussions with key Indian officials, including the Minister of Finance, the External Affairs Minister, and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Prior to this, she came to India along with the Minister of Economy and Finance, Simon Zerpa, to attend the 2nd International Solar Alliance General Assembly during 29-30 October 2019.

Earlier, in the Venezuela election, the authorities declared Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July 28 election with 51.2 per cent of votes. The opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who had been leading in opinion polls, got 44.2 per cent. The announcement led to widespread accusations of fraud which also spread across social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor