Venezuela Plane Crash Video: 2 Killed as Piper PA-31T1 Cheyenne Aircraft Crashes in San Cristobal

Two people on board were killed after a small aircraft crashed after taking off from Paramillo Airport in San Cristóbal, Venezuela. The video of the crash, captured on camera and now going viral on the internet, shows how the Piper PA-31T1 Cheyenne plane burst into flames after taking off.

The viral video of the crash shows a small aircraft taking off and suddenly flipping after losing balance in the air before reaching a certain height. After hitting the ground, the plane burst into flames.

According to the statement issued by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC) on the crash, the aircraft took off at 9.52 am on Wednesday, October 22. The plane with registration YV1443 was taking off from Paramillo Airport in Táchira state of Venezuela.

INAC said during the take-off phase and aircraft fell to the ground. "The corresponding protocols and the actions of the Aeronautical Firefighters of the aforementioned airport were immediately activated to attend to the accident," said INAC in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the two crew members on board were killed. In this sense, the Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Board (JIAAC) was activated, in accordance with the requirements of the Venezuelan State, in order to find the causes of the accident." the statement further reads.