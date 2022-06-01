Venkaiah Naidu visits Special Economic Zone on his concluding day in Gabon

On his last day in Gabon, Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, visited Special Economic Zone's (SEZ) wooden showrooms that have 10-12 Indian companies.

The SEZ brings together 144 companies from 19 countries operating in 22 industrial sectors, including a cluster dedicated to wood processing which brings together 84 companies. GSEZ is a PPP between ARISE IIP and the government of Gabon.

Launched in 2010, Special Economic Zone is a multi-sectoral industrial park located 27 kms from Libreville.

Indian businessmen, residing in Gabon, said there are lots of natural resources available in Gabon which makes the nation hotspot for good quality wood.

Speaking to ANI, a businessman said, "We can find a very fine quality of wood here. We are exporting wood furniture to the middle east and USA. After the visit of the Vice President, we are hoping that our business/trade will get a boost".

"I am in the textile business and living here for a long period of time. I am exporting my textile products to many countries. After VP's visit to Gabon, our morale is very much high, another businessman involved in the textile business said.

As part of his three nations tour, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Gabon on May 30 on his first-ever high-level bilateral official visit from 30 May to 1 June 2022.

Apart from discussing active economic engagement and identifying new areas for cooperation, particularly in agriculture, green energy, mining, health and pharma, ICT, defence, and maritime security, Vice President also had a joint meeting with the President of the National Assembly and President of Senate where both sides appreciated the leadership in upholding democratic values and traditions and agreed to have regular Parliamentary exchanges.

The Vice-President addressed a business forum even in Gabon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor