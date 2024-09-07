Venue for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's upcoming rally changed by dist admin

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 : The Islamabad district administration changed the venue for Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's upcoming rally on September 8, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC on Friday, relocating the event to a site opposite the original venue in Sangjani area of the city, as per ARY News report.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, accompanied by senior party members, visited the new location and vowed that the rally would proceed as scheduled. Mughal said that the government's actions showed their fear of PTI's public influence and that no force can obstruct the party's power show.

The district administration granted permission with conditions that the rally would be allowed only from 4pm-7pm (local time). The rally should not cause disruptions to public movement and the organisers must take care of the security of rally participants, ARY News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said that the route for the rally would minimize inconvenience to the public, with specific routes designated for attendees from different regions, including Motorway M1 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoys and Motorway M2 for those from Punjab.

The rally is set to take place on September 8 with strict guidelines, including prohibitions on sit-ins and hate speeches, per ARY News report.

Expressing deep concern over Balochistan's worsening situation, grand opposition alliance on Wednesday - Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) - called for a multi-party conference (MPC), ahead of a long-awaited public meeting on September 8, reported Dawn.

TTAP called on NA speaker to convene special session to discuss the issue and resolved to press ahead with September 8 protest 'come what may'.

They also said that the details regarding the meeting of the apex committee of the National Action Plan recently held in Balochistan be shared with the opposition, reported Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor