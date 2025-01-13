"Very humbled, privileged, extraordinary experience": Foreign devotees excited to take holy dip as Maha Kumbh begins

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 : As the biggest spiritual gathering in the world began on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday, devotees from not just India but around the world have arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and expressed excitement to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee who has come from abroad, said, "From great thinkers, it is a very good experience to be with other spiritual seekers. I think holy dip is best. Every year, I'm going to Ganga in Rishikesh and taking holy dip there and I've been once before to Prayagraj and so I'm looking forward. This is my first holy dip just now."

On being asked about Sanatan dharma, he said, "This is very important. I think the wisdom of India has a lot to teach the rest of the world, and this will bring peace." He said, "I teach meditation...I'm teaching many thousands of people, and they fall in love with the Vedic knowledge."

Another devotee, Anthony Thompson, who came from London to take a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela, said that he is very "humbled and privileged" to be here and termed it an "extraordinary experience" for him.

Speaking to ANI, Thompson said, "I feel very humbled. I feel very privileged. This is an extraordinary experience for me and I'm sure for many people here. It's something that I've been dreaming about for over 40 years to come here, and I'm here, you know, and it's not disappointing me at all."

On taking holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, he said, "I feel excited but also humbled by this because it is a very profound moment. I mean, it's not swimming. This is something much more serious, much more elemental, essential for the spirit, and so it's an important moment."

On his experience here in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, he said, "There's definitely a vibe, a vibe. I mean, I think everybody here is tuning into this, and it's one of joy and also reverence and it's a strange combination."

When asked what he likes most in Prayagraj, he said, "I mean the holy dip is definitely very very important."

The Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday, with 6 million devotees already taking a holy dip in the Sangam by 9:30 AM, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. Devotees have gathered from around the world to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Another devotee, Francisco Soares de Guzman, who has come to Prayagraj from Brazil, expressed happiness on being in India and said that he finds a lot of spirituality here.

Guzman said, "I feel more spiritual than ever. India is very energy place, and I feel that I can find a lot of spirituality here. So I'm very happy."

When asked what he likes most here in Prayagraj, he said, "I like most the Bharatiya mantras we sing together and I do a lot of sadhana to be here. So, for me it's so nice to see the songs I practised at home in Brazil. I hear them live singing, so it touched my heart."

He said, "Sanatan Dharma is a peace in the world and it's peace for my family, and it brings me fulfilment of life."

He also spoke about teaching yoga in Brazil. He said, "I have a yoga school in Brazil. I teach inside the ghetto of Brazil and I have 30 kids that learn mantras with me and I have 20 adults that also do yoga." He even chanted "Jai Shree Ram."

The 45-day religious event, which began with the holy bath today, is set to witness the largest-ever human gathering, with over 40 crore people expected to attend. The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and the 45-day religious event will conclude on February 26.

A man who has come from Italy along with his wife to take a holy dip, said, "I feel very excited because I was here already 12 years ago for one month in another camp... So I just want to live again this experience with my wife just for 3 days because I think it's a very great situation that place with energy. I really like it.

"We just arrived last night at 2 o'clock in the middle of the night, so we are just going now for a holy dip with another friend from Italy just outside the camp, and we will go around and see some ashram and some camp," he added.

He said, "I just want to have holy dip today and tomorrow and that's it. I think Ganga do everything." Calling Sanatan Dharma "a way of life," he said, "It is a way of life, the way to live a right life."

When asked where does he like to go in India, he responded, "I like to go to a holy place. We went to Tirumala. We went to see Sai Baba....Bodh Gaya, Varanasi I like. India is full of very holy place with strong energy and you see that people are really into religion. They really very strong. What we don't feel in our country."

Security personnel are on high alert, patrolling by boats and horses to ensure the safety and security of the devotees at this historic religious congregation. NDRF teams and water police of Uttar Pradesh Police deployed at places to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

