"Very powerful, lots of emotions, lots of colours": Foreigners in awe as they attend the Maha Kumbh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 : As the Maha Kumbh 2025 began on Monday, people from across the world have gathered in Uttar Pradesh to participate in the event.

Speaking to ANI, Fermin Ezcurdia expressed great enthusiasm to be in India. Ezcurdia who has come from Spain, said, "I am very excited about India. It is a wonderful country. 12 years ago I was at the previous Kumbh Mela for four days. It was insufficient for me; very little. Now I have come for 30 days".

Javier de Uscaleria who also came from Spain toldthat he has visited India six times, with his first visit in 1984 and he has attended the Kumbh Mela two times. "It was 12 years ago and now. It seems very surprising and draws a lot of attention".

A traveller from Italy expressed wonder over the scale of spirituality at the Maha Kumbh Mela. "This spirituality, this sense that exists here is not elsewhere in the world."

"My experience has been good, I like it, it's very interesting", he said.

Anna from Italy who is visiting India for the first time said that it has been a good experience. Describing the Maha Kumbh Mela, she said, "It's very powerful. There are a lot of things, a lot of emotions, a lot of colours."

The Maha Kumbh 2025 that began on Monday, saw 6 million devotees having already taken a holy dip in the Sangam by 9:30 AM, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Devotees have gathered from around the world to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The first major Shahi Snan, or Amrit Snan, will take place on Tuesday during Makar Sankranti.

The 45-day religious event is expected to witness the largest-ever human gathering, with over 40 crore people anticipated to attend.

