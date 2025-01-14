"Very purifying for soul": Foreign devotees joyous on attending Mahakumbh Mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 : With the second day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in full swing, devotees from across the world have flocked to Prayagraj to take the holy dip and delve into spiritual practices and sermons. Notably several women pilgrims from across the world have gathered to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Priyama Dasi from Russia, staying in Vrindavan told ANI, "We came here with a main purpose. We came here under the guidance of our Gurudeva, and with the purpose of preaching Sanatana Dharma. We want to share with people this knowledge. We want to remind people about the real life, about Dharma, about how they can be really happy in this world".

Speaking about the arrangements, she said, "It's so nicely arranged. Everywhere there are policemen and they're helping", she lauded them for helping the groups of devotees.

Another devotee, Madhavi Dasi from Peru told ANI, "I feel very fortunate to participate in this Mahakumbha Mela. We came here with this knowledge about Bhakti Yoga and about Sanatana Dharma. We want to share this. This is the path that our Gurudev teach us to really help the world to be in peace and be happy".

She said she also looked forward to take a bath in the Ganga and share the spiritual practice with all of them. "It's very purifying, and it's very purifying for the soul. That's the main thing. We came here to grow the soul".

"It's very impressive how many people are coming here from everywhere. So this is a very nice opportunity to share to everybody this Maha Kumbh Mela.", Madhavi Dasi said.

Devotees from several countries like Spain, Italy, US, and Germany amongst others have come to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

