Vessel reports missile incident off Yemen's western coast

Aden, Nov 18 A commercial vessel reported a missile landing in proximity while transiting approximately 25 nautical miles west of Al Mukha, Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced.

According to the UKMTO statement posted on social media platform X, both the vessel and its crew were unharmed in the incident, and the ship is now en route to its next scheduled port of call, Xinhua news agency reported.

UKMTO has advised vessels transiting through the area to exercise heightened caution and immediately report any suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

Since November 2023, Yemen's Houthi forces have been targeting vessels they claim are "Israeli-linked" in these waters, asserting their solidarity with the Palestinians amid the Hamas-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip.

