Vice President Dhankhar hosts leaders of Zimbabwe, Gambia, Congo; discusses India-Africa ties

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted the leaders of Zimbabwe, The Gambia and Congo here on Thursday as India aims to strengthen the economic partnership with Africa and foster collaboration between businesses from both regions.

Dhankhar held discussions with Deputy PM of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Vital Kamarehe, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia BS Jallow and Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwengaa about India's ties and partnerships with their respective countries.

The leaders are in India to attend the 18th CII-EXIM Bank India Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership that is being held in the national capital from June 14 -16.

"Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted the leaders of Zimbabwe, The Gambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo in New Delhi today," the Vice President of India tweeted.

He met with Deputy PM of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Vital Kamarehe, Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia BS Jallow and Vice President of Zimbabwe Chiwenga.

Dhankhar discussed cementing the India-DRC partnership in various fields and improving ties and economic partnerships.

"H.E. Mr. Vital Kamerhe, Deputy PM of the Democratic Republic of the Congo called on the Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi today. Both leaders highlighted the strengthening of India-DRC partnership across diverse domains and bolstering people-to-people ties between the two nations," the Vice President tweeted.

In the meeting with his Gambia counterpart, Dhankhar discussed the strengthening of ties between the two countries.

"H.E. Mr. Muhammad B.S. Jallow, Vice President of Republic of The Gambia met Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi today. Both leaders discussed the further deepening of ties between the two nations, with special emphasis on trade and economic partnership," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankhar also met his Zimbabwe counterpart Chiwenga and discussed giving more momentum to the India-Zimbabwe partnership.

"Vice President of Zimbabwe, H.E. Gen. (Retd) Dr. Chiwenga met Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi today. Discussions focused on giving greater impetus to India-Zimbabwe multi-faceted partnership, and further strengthening ties between the nations," he tweeted following their meeting.

Speaking at the inaugural session "India-Africa: Synergies for ONE Growth" of CII-EXIM Bank India Conclave, Jaishankar said, "India's development partnership with Africa will have a strong focus on digital, green, healthcare, food security and water, in tune with the pressing priorities of Africa."

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

Africa occupies an important place in India's Foreign Policy and during the last nine years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday in Delhi.

"Our ties are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle. Africa, therefore, occupies an important place in India's foreign policy. During the last 9 years, this has been consciously stepped up under the direction of PM Modi," EAM said while addressing the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa growth partnership.

The EAM said that the "ties between India and Africa are not transactional but represent the solidarity of a shared struggle".

Jaishankar mentioned that India's engagement with Africa has been strengthened under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

"Our engagement with the continent has since witnessed 36 high-level visits from India and more than 100 high-level visits from Africa," Jaishankar added, while addressing the conclave in the National Capital.

The minister highlighted the support India provided to African countries during their fight for independence and against colonialism and apartheid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor