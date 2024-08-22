"Vice President Harris ready to take us to new heights": Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Convention speech in Chicago

Chicago [US], August 22 : In a strong backing for Vice President Kamala Harris, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Harris is "astute and strategic in winning difficult elections," and added that she is to take America to new heights.

In her address at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday night, Pelosi said that Harris is a "person of deep faith which is reflected in her community care and service," and added that politically, the vice president is "astute and strategic in winning difficult elections."

"And I know Vice President Harris is ready to take us to new heights," Pelosi added.

Leaning on the creation of jobs, the enlargement of the child tax credit, and climate legislation, Pelosi began her speech at the Democratic National Convention by praising the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration, according to CNN.

The former speaker also praised Tim Walz, the vice presidential contender, for winning a red district and praised him for voting in favour of the Affordable Care Act, calling working with him in Congress "an honour."

Pelosi further emphasised that the attack on the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, showed that "our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care," according to CNN.

"And we must choose leaders who believe in free and fair elections, who respect the peaceful transfer of power," Pelosi said, adding "The choice couldn't be clearer. Those leaders are Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Walz."

Harris is the first woman of colour and the first Asian American to lead a major party ticket. Harris won 99 per cent of the vote, according to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Walz, 60, emerged from a list of probable candidates who had better recognition and came from politically advantageous states.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

On the other hand, Trump, who is eyeing a comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020, has named JD Vance as his running mate in the race. He is a venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir 'Hillbilly Elegy.'

