VIDEO: Pakistani MP dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa' song, video goes viral

A video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the Pakistan National Assembly and a TV host, has gone viral on social media. In this video, Aamir can be seen dancing to the song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. This video is making waves on social media. But the Pakistani people are upset. The video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been posted on Twitter by a social media user named Timur Jamun. In this video, Aamir is seen dancing. But many Pakistani users did not like the MP's dance.

One user shared a video of Aamir Liaquat Hussain and wrote, "Friends, these are the Members of Parliament of Pakistan". However, it is not yet clear in which program Aamir performed this dance.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Aamir Liaquat Hussain's dance has gone viral. Earlier, he was seen doing naagin dance and his video went viral. He also danced in the show 'Jive Pakistan'. Aamir Liaquat Hussain is a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaf.