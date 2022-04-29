Video: People trapped after 6-floor building collapses in China

In a shocking incident in China, a six-storey structure, collapsed on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, state media reported.No casualties have been reported so far, though state-owned CGTN said people were trapped in the rubble and "a rescue operation is under way". CCTV said "fire and emergency response department workers have rushed to the scene" and "the specific casualty situation is under investigation".

A six-floor building collapsed on Friday noon in #Changsha, the capital city of #China’s #Hunan Province. Rescue work is underway after the collapse. pic.twitter.com/dCvD2FcXWE — Ifeng News (@IFENG__official) April 29, 2022

Building collapses are not uncommon in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.In January, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing more than a dozen people. And 25 people were killed in a gas blast that ripped through a residential compound in June 2021, also striking a busy two-storey building packed with shoppers.