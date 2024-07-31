Vietnam PM arrives in India for state visit, to hold bilateral meet with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 31 : Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, arrived in India for his three-day state visit on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, at the airport.

Taking to social media platform X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said the visit of Vietnam PM will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Warm welcome to PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. Received by MoS @PmargheritaBJP at the airport. India & Vietnam share civilizational links and a longstanding friendship based on mutual trust. The visit will further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he stated.

PM Pham Minh Chinh is on his visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, deputy ministers, and business leaders.

During his visit, Vietnamese PM Chinh will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 1, after which he will visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Moreover, he will also hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour.

Prime Minister Chinh is further scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the visiting Prime Minister of Vietnam, the MEA stated.

Last week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their respects to the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, in separate solemn ceremonies marking his state funeral.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval represented India at the state funeral held in Hanoi last Thursday.

Simultaneously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Vietnam Embassy in India to express his condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people.

India and Vietnam have age-old historical and civilizational ties, which were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Vietnam in September 2016.Furthermore, India considers Vietnam a key pillar of its Act East Policy and an important partner in its Indo-Pacific vision, MEA stated.

