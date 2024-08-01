Vietnam PM calls on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.

Prime Minister Chinh called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu said that Vietnam is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy, and an important partner for our Indo-Pacific Vision.

She emphasised that India-Vietnam relations are built on the firm foundation of close cultural, historical and civilizational links, and are marked by mutual trust and understanding.

Pham Minh Chinh also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave in the national capital.

The two leaders highlighted the diverse aspects of India-Vietnam bilateral relations.

Moreover, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Delhi today.

Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a three-day State visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi received his Vietnam counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other.

Earlier today, PM Modi and his Vietnam counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh at Hyderabad House here in the national capital, jointly inaugurated the Army Software Park at the Tele-Communications University in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Lauding the ties shared between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Buddhism is a common heritage that has connected the people of India and Vietnam on a spiritual level.

Delivering a press statement during the visit of Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh to India, PM Modi also appreciated the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

Further, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Vietnam.

