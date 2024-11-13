Vietnamese delegation calls on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.

Thang and Dhankar discussed areas of mutual interests between India and Vietnam, a statement by Vice President's office said.

On Monday, a high-level delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Member of the 15th National Assembly, visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi.

According to a release, upon arrival, Thang and his colleagues were warmly welcomed by BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

"A delegation from Communist Party Of Vietnam headed by HE Mr Nguyen Xuan Thang visited BJP HQ. Discussions with @tarunchughbjp focused on party structure, ideology, & grassroots implementation of Modi govt schemes, strengthening CPV-BJP ties & future collaboration," BJP's Foreign Affairs Department said in a post on X.

In a post on X, Tarun Chugh highlighted the deep ties between India and Vietnam rooted in shared history and expressed commitment to strengthen this partnership for inclusive growth and regional cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nguyen Xuan Thang expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and acknowledged the strengthening ties between India and Vietnam, which have grown significantly under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He emphasized the importance of the visit in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

