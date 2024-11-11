Vikram Misri gets two-year extension, to continue as Foreign Secretary till 2026

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Vikram Misri, the current Foreign Secretary, has received an extension of service beyond his superannuation date of November 30, 2024.

This extension, approved by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training, will see Misri continue in his role until July 14, 2026, or until further orders.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Vikram Misri, IFS (1989) as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 30.11.2024 for a tenure up to 14.07.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d)," a notice signed by Manisha Saxena, Secretary Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer said.

Notably, Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary on July 15, 2024. A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Ambassador Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

His assignments in New Delhi have included work on the Pakistan desk of the MEA and stints on the staffs of two Foreign Ministers, IK Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee.

Apart from serving as the Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, he has also served as Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India, IK Gujral; Dr Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Ambassador Misri has served abroad in Brussels, Tunis, Islamabad and Washington DC. He was Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and Consul General of India in Munich.

Ambassador Misri was appointed India's Ambassador to Spain in 2014, Ambassador to Myanmar in 2016 and Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, where he served from January 2019 to December 2021. He was most recently the Deputy National Security Adviser (Strategic Affairs) of India, a post he held from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

