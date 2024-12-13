"Vikram Misri's Bangladesh visit reiterates India's willingness to mutual trust, respect, sensitivity": MEA

New Delhi [India], December 13 : The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh focused on strengthening bilateral ties and during the meetings with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor and Foreign Affairs Advisor, Misri emphasised India's commitment to a democratic, stable, peaceful, and inclusive Bangladesh.

The remarks by Jaiswal came while addressing a weekly media briefing on Friday in New Delhi.

"He (Vikram Misri) had Foreign Office Consultations, he also met the Chief Advisor, he also met the Foreign Affairs Advisor of Bangladesh. We have given a detailed readout of his visit also. He spoke to the media which highlights how we intend to take forward our relations with Bangladesh. Foreign secretary highlighted, during his talks, India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," he said.

Jaiswal further said that reiterating India's willingness to build a relationship based on "mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity," the Foreign Secretary also addressed key issues, including concerns about the safety and welfare of minorities.

"He also reiterated India's willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on mutual trust and respect, and mutual sensitivity. He also discussed certain developments and issues and conveyed India's concerns, especially those concerning safety and welfare of minorities," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson further expressed confidence that the visit would sustain bilateral engagements and advance substantive issues in India-Bangladesh relations.

Jaiswal said, "It is our understanding that Foreign Secretary's visit will help in sustaining bilateral engagements between India and Bangladesh with a view to addressing concerns as well as advancing the substantive issues in the relationship."

Notably, Foreign Secretary Misri visited Dhaka on December 9.

During his visit to Bangladesh, Misri told the media that India desires positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationships and that the relationship is people-centric.

The Foreign Secretary told reporters in Dhaka that he had a frank, candid, and constructive exchange of views with his interlocutors and discussed the entire gamut of issues in the "extremely important bilateral relationship". He raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials.

"We also discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority," Misri told reporters in Dhaka.

He highlighted India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

During the visit, Misri called on the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Dr. Muhammad Yunus and the Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain. He held Foreign Office Consultations with the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Jashim Uddin.

It was the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

