Vince Zampella Accident Video: Call of Duty Co-Creator Killed After Speeding Ferrari Crashes on Angeles Crest Highway

Vince Zampella, a co-creator of the Call of Duty game series, was killed in a car accident on Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California. The 55-year-old game creator's Ferrari crashed on the snow-filled highway. A video of the crash making rounds on social media shows a high-speed red Ferrari crashing into a mountain along the road after losing control.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon, December 21, when the Ferrari car he was driving left the road just after exiting a tunnel and rammed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames. Zampella died on the spot, while another passenger later died at the hospital during treatment of his injuries.

Vince Zampella Accident Video

The incident occurred at around 12.45 pm in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles. The initial investigation suggested that the southbound Ferrari car veered off the winding two-lane road moments after exiting a tunnel. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Who Was Vince Zampell?

Vince Zampell was known as the former chief executive of Infinity Ward, the Call of Duty studio. He founded Infinity Ward in 2002. He helped develop two more franchises, including Modern Warfare, a multiplayer online game, in 2007 and Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.

Zampella, in 2010, co-founded Respawn Entertainment, which was later acquired by Electronic Arts. After becoming the head of Respawn, he created Titanfall, Titanfall 2, the battle-royale hit Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.