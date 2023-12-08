Vineet Choudhary was sceptical about portraying Lord Shanidev

Mumbai, Dec 8 Actor Vineet Choudhary, who is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming mythological show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev', shared how he was sceptical to take up the character as he had to shave off his beard for it.

Vineet is best known for his roles in ‘CID’, ‘Service Wali Bahu’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Naagin 2’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Laal Ishq’ among many others.

To play the lead role and portray the character of Shanidev aptly, Vineet has put in real hard work to strike a chord with the audience.

Talking about the same, Vineet said: "Audiences have often seen me play the bad guy character, not because I'm stuck in a typecast, but because those roles just fit.”

“When I was offered the role of Shanidev, I was sceptical, especially because it meant shaving off my beard after 12 years. But I feel Shanidev chose me for a reason, and that's why I took the plunge,” he shared.

The 40-year-old actor said: “This role is more than just a character; it's a chance to shed light on the unseen side of the God of justice, Shanidev. I'm super excited because it's my first time leading a mythological show. I'm going all in to make it authentic and live up to what my viewers expect."

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev' will air on Shemaroo TV from November 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor