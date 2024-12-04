Violence erupts in Samaria: Israel condemns attacks on security forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): Clashes broke out on December 3 night in the area of the Palestinian village of Beit Furik as soldiers demolished illegal structures, the Israel Defence Forces said.

Two security personnel were injured by Palestinians throwing stones.

In response, Israeli civilians entered Beit Furik and Huwara, throwing stones and setting fire to property, the army said. Soldiers also arrested several Israeli civilians trying to enter the nearby village of Rujeib.

"The IDF views with great seriousness any violence against its servants and the security forces, which works night and day for the security of the citizens of the region. These events must be condemned and the violators of the law brought to justice," the army said. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor