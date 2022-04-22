VIRAL VIDEO! Mike Tyson loses cool on flight, assaults passenger

Famous American boxer and actor Mike Tyson is always in the news for one reason or another. A video is currently going viral on social media, showing Mike Tyson beating up a fellow passenger on a plane. The video shows Mike Tyson punching the passenger in the face. Mike Tyson, 55, has always been known for his rage. He has been seen losing his temper on several occasions before. This time on the flight, Tyson is seen getting angry and beating up a passenger. The case is dated April 20. This video is going viral on social media.

According to reports, Mike Tyson was flying from San Francisco to Florida on a JetBlue. This time, in the flight, a man was sitting in the seat behind Tyson, repeatedly asking Tyson questions. Despite repeated denials, the man did not stop talking to Mike Tyson. Annoyed, Tyson punches the man in the face. A person on a plane captures all this in his mobile.

A Twitter user posted the video and wrote,"Mike Tyson seemed to lose his cool on a #JetBlue flight on #Wednesday night. TMZ reports states that the man assaulted was annoying #Tyson, took a selfie with him and kept trying to talk to the 55-year-old #fighter as he sat behind him."