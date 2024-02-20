Visakhapatnam: MILAN Exercise kickstarts with global participation

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20 : The MILAN Exercise 2024 commenced on Monday as naval ships of multiple countries docked at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Pre-sail discussions were conducted among the participating units for the sea phase, led by Headquarters Eastern Fleet, as part of the multinational naval exercise.

"As part of the multinational naval exercise, Pre-Sail Discussions were conducted among the participating units for Sea Phase led by Headquarters Eastern Fleet #Visakhapatnam today. @IN_EasternFleet Nearly 140 Officers from 15 Navies, including the Indian Navy, collaborated to formulate plans for conduct of the complex sea phase. The participants brainstormed strategies for efficient joint operations at sea.," the Eastern Naval Command posted on X.

The Indian Navy welcomed the naval ships of Russia, Australia, Seychelles, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the US.

The many naval ships that arrived in Visakhapatnam included: Marshal Shaposhnikov (BPK 543), a Udaloy Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; Varyag (011), a Slava Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; PS Zoroaster of Seychelles Coast Guard; IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy; BNS Dhaleshwari, a Castle Class Missile Corvette of Bangladesh Navy and KD Lekir (FSG 26), a Kasturi Class Corvette of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Earlier, HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People's Navy and USS Halsey (DDG-97) of the United States Navy had also docked in Visakhapatnam to participate in the MILAN exercise.

"The Sunrise Command of the #IndianNavy warmly welcomes esteemed delegates from around the globe to #MILAN2024! As they arrive, we extend our heartfelt greetings and gratitude for joining us in #Visakhapatnam to witness the largest multinational Naval Exercise of the #IndianNavy. We wish them a pleasant sojourn at the City of Destiny with fruitful interactions and cherished memories to carry back home!!" the Eastern Naval Command stated.

The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise is being held from February 19 to 27 in Visakhapatnam and will see the participation of over 50 countries.

The theme of the exercise is "Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future."

Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar hailed the grand exercise and called it the "largest exercise we have held so far."

