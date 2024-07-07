"Visit will bring India, Russia close", says Indian student in Moscow ahead of PM Modi's visit to Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 7 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, an Indian student in Moscow expressed excitement for the PM's visit and said that the visit will bring India and Russia close.

The student, who is currently studying in Moscow, said that they are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Modi.

"We are very excited that PM Modi is visiting here. We are eagerly waiting for him. This visit will bring India-Russia's close...," he told ANI.

PM Modi will be heading to Moscow on July 8 at the invitation of the Russian President to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Surekha, an Indian national, who is currently on vacation to Russia with her family, said that PM Modi's visit will help in strengthening the India-Russia relationship.

"We got to know about PM Modi's visit to Russia tomorrow and we are very excited about it. It will be a great thing for strengthening the India-Russia relationship. PM Modi last visited Russia before Covid," she said.

Surekha further stressed the hope that something positive might happen in regard to Russia Ukraine war as PM Modi is visiting Russia.

"I think something positive might happen in the case of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war," she said, adding, "However, we would not be able to meet him as we are also leaving in two days."

Notably, this will be the 22nd India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit. The 21st bilateral Summit was held in December 2021 when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi.

PM Modi is expected to discuss issues of regional and global importance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, the foreign secretary said that there is a possibility that the two leaders will discuss the developments in the Indo-Pacific as it is significant to both India and Russia.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday said that the next day after his arrival he would engage with the Indian community in Russia, adding that he will also visit to Kremlin.

"These engagements will be followed by a restricted level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation level talks led by the Prime Minister and the Russian President" he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor