Visit will open new avenues for political and economic development of our countries: Tanzanian President

New Delhi [India], October 9 : Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. who is on a state visit to India, on Monday, appreciated the excellent existing relationship between the two countries, noting that her visit will open new avenues for the political and economic development of India and Tanzania.

"I would like to express Tanzania's appreciation for the excellent existing relationship between our two countries which has been there for decades. My expectation from this visit is going to open new avenues for political and economic development and economic cooperation that will lead to strategic partnerships of our two countries," she said.

Samia Suluhu Hassan further highlighted that her country expects the bilateral ties founded by our forefathers to continue for decades.

"My country is expecting that our bilateral ties that were founded by our forefathers, Mahatma Gandhi are going to continue decades after decades...," she added.

The Tanzanian President was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu welcomed President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Taking to his social media 'X', Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, " A ceremonial welcome for our esteemed guest. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn and PM @narendramodi received President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Samia Suluhu Hassan also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat.

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Samia Suluhu Hassan and thanked her for appreciating PM Modi's initiative for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Summit, PM Modi invited the African Union's chairperson Azali Assoumani to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member. Adding the African Union as a member of G20 was among India's key aims to achieve during the ongoing G20 summit. The move to include the African Union in the G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi earlier this June.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan arrived in Delhi on Sunday and the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi received her in New Delhi.

On October 10, the Tanzanian President will participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi. She will depart from India on October 11. The MEA in a press release stated a Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after more than 8 years.

According to MEA, Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit will further invigorate and strengthen the "historic and friendly relations" between India and Tanzania.

On Saturday, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba said that during Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's India visit, the two countries will elevate their defence relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"In this visit, we will elevate our relationships to a comprehensive strategic partnership with four pillars. One is a development corporation. Two, maritime security, three, defence corporation and four, trade investment..." the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs Minister told ANI.

