Vistara introduces a fully automated crew rostering solution

New Delhi, Sep 26 Aiming improved management of its over 2,500 cabin crew and pilots across the network, Vistara airline has implemented a fully automated crew rostering solution.

The adoption of the new technology is aimed at further improving Vistara's operational performance as well as enhancing crew lifestyle.

The solution by Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, has enabled Vistara to develop effective crew rosters that factor in legal compliance, crew availability, lifestyle preferences and training requirements using a dynamic bidding mechanism.

Vistara crew is now able to indicate their lifestyle preferences that are then automatically factored into their individual flight rosters. Options ranging from early morning or late evening flights, frequency of layovers, time off from work, preferred night stop stations and specific flights etc. are now available to the crew, thereby allowing them added flexibility in their schedules. Since implementation, the system has proven to be very effective with the majority of crew rosters being positively influenced as per their indicated preferences.

Commenting on the development, Captain Hamish Maxwell, Senior Vice President - Flight Operations, Vistara said: "As a relatively young airline born in the digital age, Vistara is rapidly adopting new technologies and automating processes across all our functions to derive more efficiencies and enhance employee experience. An efficient, transparent crew rostering solution helps us achieve the right balance to an otherwise complex rostering challenge. We are incredibly appreciative of the support that all our crew have given during the rapid increase in operations as we emerged from the pandemic. It gives us great pleasure to now be able to offer our crew this option to influence their rosters, and thereby their lifestyles."

Vinod Bhat, Chief Information Officer, Vistara said: "Digital Solutions for Crew Rostering, while taking care of crew lifestyle preferences is a great example of how new-age digital technologies can greatly help to improve employee productivity and experience."

The airline has said that it is India's first airline to have 100 per cent cloud-based IT infrastructure that helps manage complex operations, optimise costs, and make airline operations dynamically scalable.

