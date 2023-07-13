Vivek Agnihotri on 'The Vaccine War' clashing with SRK's 'Jawan': 'We aren’t in Bollywood game'

New Delhi, July 13 Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is coming up with another real-life-based story titled 'The Vaccine War', has guaranteed that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' will be an all-time blockbuster.

During a fan interaction on social media, a user asked him if had the "guts" to clash his movie with SRK's upcoming action entertainer 'Jawan', to which Vivek replied: "We aren't in Bollywood game and terms like 'clash' etc are for stars and media. I can guarantee SRK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster."

He requested to watch his small film after 'Jawan': "But after seeing it please also see our small film about India's greatest victory in a war you know nothing about."

The director called it a "defeatist approach" to releases his movies directly on YouTube or OTT.

"I have full conviction on this story (The Vaccine War) and I am sure, even if lesser in numbers than the biggies, people will feel proud after seeing it. The story of India's biggest achievement must be seen only on big screen with family, specially children," he said.

A fan wished the filmmaker luck for 'The Vaccine War' and asked him to have faith in the content.

Responding to the comment, Vivek said that the budget of The Vaccine War is less than The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files was made at the budget of 12Cr.

Further posted: "We believe in our content and make sure our films are on a tight budget so that we are never under the pressure of the box office."

A user also mentioned him as a Bollywood member, to which he politely responded, saying: "Mehta sir, please believe me, at @i_ambuddha, we don't consider ourselves Bollywood at all. Why should we bother with their films? We make people's films, and #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is just that."

'The Vaccine War' will be released in 11 languages. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi's I Am Buddha production.

