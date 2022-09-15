Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived as assassination attempt, according to a report in Euro Weekly News. It said that the information was released on the General GVR Telegram channel on Wednesday. The outlet, however, added that it is not known when the attempt took place. Rumours around Mr Putin's health and threat to life have been swirling around since Russia invaded Ukraine in February this year. As far as the Russian President is concerned, he publicly disclosed in 2017 that he has survived at least five assassination attempts.

The Russian leader’s car "despite the problems with control" made its way out of the attack scene to reach the safety of the residence, the channel added. Further, the telegram channel said that the details of the attack were “classified”.According to media reports, the channel further claimed, “The head of the President’s bodyguard (service) and several other people have been suspended and are in custody.” The “narrow circle” of people who knew about the president’s movement all belonged to his security team, the report further states. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly disclosed in 2017 that he had survived at least five assassination attempts.Vladimir Putin is set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on Thursday where the two leaders will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional security group.