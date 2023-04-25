'Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' hold protest rally against fake encounters, forced disappearances in Quetta

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 25 : 'Voice for Baloch Missing Persons' held a protest rally in Quetta against fake encounters and forced disappearances, Pakistan vernacular media Urdu Point reported. The protesters called for the recovery of missing people.

The protest rally was held in Quetta under the leadership of Mama Qadeer and Huran Baloch. A demonstration was held in front of the Quetta Press Club, as per the Urdu Point report.

During the Eid celebrations in Pakistan, various groups and families of missing persons, student orgzations, and political parties, held protests in Balochistan and Islamabad, demanding action on enforced disappearances, Balochistan Post reported.

Demonstrators from diverse backgrounds called for the safe recovery of missing persons and an end to the long-standing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as per the news report.

In Turbat, a protest against enforced disappearances was orgsed by the Baloch Students Orgzation (BSO) and families of missing persons, addressing "state oppression and violence towards the Baloch nation".

The protesters said the primary purpose of their demonstration was to unveil the "state's oppressive" actions against the Baloch people on both national and international levels. They called on the civilised nations to take action to prevent further injustice and oppression faced by the people of Balochistan, Balochistan Post reported.

The participants in the Turbat protest also underscored the need for the state to reassess its policies before the situation worsens further. They highlighted the resilience of the Baloch people, who have a long history of resisting oppression and are determined to ensure their survival.

In Khuzdar, families of forcibly disappeared individuals held a protest on Eid and called for the safe return of their relatives and accountability for those responsible for the enforced disappearances.

As per the Balochistan Post report, the protest, held at Shaheed Abdul Razzaq Chowk, was reportedly met with harassment from Frontier Corps personnel. Grieving families expressed their distress over forced disappearances by state authorities, opting to protest instead of celebrating Eid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor