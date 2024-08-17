Voice of Global South Summit providing voice to needs, aspirations of those who were unheard: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 17 : The Voice of Global South Summit is providing a voice to the needs and aspirations of those who had remained unheard till now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday in his address to the third edition of the summit.

The Prime Minister highlighted how India has shared its experience and progress with partner countries which has boosted cooperation between them in the field of infrastructure, digital and energy connectivity.

In his opening remarks at the summit that is being held virtually, PM Modi said, "Voice of Global South Summit is a platform where we are giving voice to the needs and aspirations of those who were kept unheard. I believe, our strength lies in our unity, and we will move in a new direction."

"Next month, the UN is organising the 'Summit of the Future', where deliberations are going on for the 'Pact for the Future'. Can we unitedly take a positive approach so that we raise the voice of Global South through this pact, which can empower the voice of Global South?" he added.

PM Modi also pointed out the Global South Young Diplomat Forum and the Global South Excellence Centre are working for capacity building, knowledge sharing and skilling.

"Through mission LIFE, we are giving priority to rooftop solar and renewable power generation not just in India but also in partner countries," PM Modi said.

"We have our shared experience of financial inclusion and last mile delivery. We have initiated connecting Global South countries through Unified Payments Interface (UPI). There has been crucial progress in our partnership in the field of education, capacity building and skilling," he said.

Speaking on the contribution of UPI in inclusive growth, PM Modi stated, "In inclusive growth, the contribution of digital public infrastructure is no less than a revolution. The Global DPI depository formed during India's G20 presidency was the first multilateral consensus on the Global DPI Depository...we have made a Social Impact Fund to increase progress in DPI among Global South nations. India will make an initial contribution of USD 25 million to the fund."

He also emphasised India's vision of 'Aarogya Maitri' and said India has helped its partner countries in Africa and Pacific. He further said India has emerged as a 'first responder' in situations of humanitarian crisis.

"Our mission for health security is 'One World, One Health' and our vision is 'Aarogya Maitri', meaning 'Friendship for Health'. We have served this friendship by supporting African and Pacific nations with hospitals, dialysis machines, life-saving medicines and Jan Aushadi Kendras," Prime Minister Modi said.

"During the humanitarian crisis, India helps its friendly countries as a first responder, whether it is volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea or the floods in Kenya. We have provided humanitarian assistance in conflict-hit situations of Ukraine and Gaza as well," he said.

Earlier in his address, PM Modi said the global governance and financial institutions established in the previous decade have fallen short in dealing with today's issues. He further called on Global South nations to come together and work as each other's strength in today's strength.

"The global governance and financial institutions built in the last decade have proved incapable in dealing with the challenges of this century. This is the need of the hour that Global South countries come together, in one voice becomes each other's strength. We should learn from each other's experiences, share our capabilities, and give recognition to two-third of the world's humanity," the Prime Minister stated.

"India is committed to share its experience, capabilities with Global South countries. We want to promote trade, inclusive growth, development of Sustainable Development Goals and women-led development," he said.

India had hosted the 1st Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12-13, 2023, and the secon Voice of Global South Summit on November 17, 2023, both in virtual format. Both the previous editions of the Summit saw participation of over 100 countries from the Global South.

The inputs and feedback received from the leaders of the developing countries in these two Summits was appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G-20 Summit under India's presidency last year, including in the G-20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

The third VOGSS, with the overarching theme of "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future", aims to act as a platform to expand discussions held in the previous summits on a range of complex challenges that continue to affect the world, such as conflicts, food and energy security crises, climate change - all of which disproportionately affect developing countries in a severe manner.

At the Summit, the countries of the Global South would continue deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain.

The theme of the Inaugural Leaders' Session is the same as the overarching theme of the Summit, ie, "An Empowered Global South for a Sustainable Future".

