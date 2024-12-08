Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump meets Emmanuel Macron in Paris ahead of Notre Dame ceremony

Paris [France], December 8 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday met US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris ahead of the Notre Dame reopening ceremony, which is scheduled to take place today.

Norte-Dame cathedral in Paris is set to reopen on Sunday, following a meticulous restoration work carried out over the last five years after the Gothic masterpiece was engulfed in a catastrophic fire incident. Just after the fire incident on April 15, 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to restore the cathedral one of the most significant places in French history within five years.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Elysee Palace."

"President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting. We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace. We agreed to continue working together and keep in contact. Peace through strength is possible," the post further reads.

French President Macron also called for continuing the joint efforts by the United States, Ukraine, and France for "peace and security."

In a post on X, he wrote, "United States, Ukraine, and France. Together on this historic day. Gathered for Notre Dame. Let us continue our joint efforts for peace and security."

United States, Ukraine, and France. Together on this historic day. Gathered for Notre-Dame. Let us continue our joint efforts for peace and security. pic.twitter.com/hEYGEklihT— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 7, 2024

Earlier, Macron also welcomed Trump and wrote on X, "Welcome @realDonaldTrump. Proud of the friendship between the United States and France. There are so many challenges for us to face together."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in Paris also met other leaders. He met Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and expressed Ukraine's support and solidarity for the Georgian people.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I met with the President of Georgia, @Zourabichvili_S, in Paris. I expressed Ukraine's full support and solidarity with the Georgian people, who are fighting for their dignified future, and emphasized that respecting the will of the Georgian people and preventing Ivanishvili's government from surrendering the country to Putin is essential for the stability and future of the region."

"For Russia, this is not just about Georgiait is about control of the Black Sea region, a strategic Russian goal that poses a threat to the national security of everyone in the region and across Europe. I assured President Zourabichvili that Ukraine will coordinate with partners, not just in Europe but globally, to deliver a systemic response and support the Georgian people in defending their right to live freely and independently," the post added.

Zelenskyy also met Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and expressed his gratitude to the nation for supporting Ukraine and discussed extending the assistance energy system during the winter.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I met with Austria's Federal Chancellor @karlnehammer in Paris. I expressed my gratitude for Austria's support of Ukraine, and we discussed extending this support for the coming year, focusing on assistance for our energy system during the winter and defending Ukrainians from Russian terror."

The post added, "I invited Austria to join the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine and to sign a bilateral agreement on long-term support in the future. Together, we must force Russia to establish a lasting and just peace."

