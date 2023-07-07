Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu

Mumbai, July 7 Known for his songs like 'Bijlee Bijlee', 'Titliyaan', 'Kya Baat Haii 2.0' among others, music sensation Harrdy Sandhu said that with his latest extended play (EP)- titled 'Pleasures', he wanted to challenge himself creatively, and experiment with the music.

Warner Music India and Harrdy -- who have collaborated on this EP, features five captivating songs that showcase his distinct and fun style of storytelling.

'Pleasures' takes Sandhu into a transformed soundscape, demonstrating his artistic growth and evolution.

The album encompasses various genres, including dance, pop, romance, and a heartbreak track. The EP's first track, 'Psycho', a vibrant and groovy number, was released today along with an official music video.

Expressing his excitement about the EP launch, Harrdy shares, "I believe it is very important for an artist to constantly evolve and explore new territories, and throughout my career, I have strived to do the same.

With 'Pleasures,' I wanted to challenge myself creatively, experiment with the music. Each song in the EP represents a unique chapter of my growth as an artist, showcasing different genres and storytelling styles."

Written by Raj Ranjodh and produced by Karan Kanchan, 'Psycho' is shot on virtual production.

