War displaced families return home in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Kabul, Feb 1 Afghan families who were forced to leave their homes in Nangarhar province's Shinwari area during the 20-year conflict are finally returning, the media reported.

Shinwari is a large area located alongside the Durand Line - the de-facto border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, reports TOLO News.

The area comprises six districts Spin Ghar, Nazian, Achin, Haska-Mina, Dor Baba and Ghani Khel.

The displaced families include the residents of Asadkhel of Spin Ghar district who were forced to leave their homes after the US dropped the "the mother of all bombs", to target tunnels used by the Islamic State (IS) terrorists.

Nasir Khan, a resident of the village, said that he returned after a period of two years, adding that many homes in the village have become ruins.

"No one has the capability to reconstruct their residences. When the mother of all bombs was used here, dozens of residences were destroyed," he told TOLO News.

The relentless conflict has inflicted heavy financial loss in addition to human casualties in the districts of Shinwari, according to the residents.

"We call on the Islamic Emirate and international community to consider our situation and help us. There is no clinic and school here," said Khan Por, another resident.

The provincial department of refugees said it has been attempting to provide assistance to the residents of Shinwari districts.

"We are in contact with foreign organisations to provide help for schools, clinics and dams for agriculture," said Dunia Gul Shinwari, deputy head of the Nangarhar refugee's department.

The incumbent Taliban government has launched a process to transfer the war-displaced people back to their home areas.

But the families complained about the lack of support and aid, which makes life difficult back in their home areas.

