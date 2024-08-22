Warsaw: Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral meeting with Polish counterpart Donald Tusk

Warsaw [Poland], August 22 : Following a ceremonial welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

Before the meeting between the leaders, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery in Warsaw in the presence of Polish PM Donald Tusk.

"A new landmark in the India-Poland partnership. PM Narendra Modi warmly received by PM Donald Tusk of Poland at the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years will impart fresh momentum to the India-Poland partnership," said the MEA in a post on X.

intradmin/ANI-20240822084404_CwNoFL6.jpg

PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years.

Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affection. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi and chanted "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans.

As the second day of Prime Minister Modi's Warsaw visit begins, he has numerous engagements lined up, which also include talks with President Andrzej Duda, followed by a lunch hosted by Tusk.

The Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He will also meet the business leaders and Polish influencers in Warsaw.

It is important to note that PM Modi, whose key visit to Poland will further bolster ties between New Delhi and Warsaw, announced on Wednesday that India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement. He stated that the partnership between the two nations has been strengthening in areas like new technology and clean energy.

He also pointed out that Kabbadi emerged as a source of connection between the two nations as Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year.

While addressing the Indian community in Poland's Warsaw, PM Modi stated, "Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with a big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you."

He also lauded Indian community members for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine when the war erupted in 2022. He also thanked the Poland government for opening doors for Indian students and removing visa restrictions.

Expressing gratitude to people for giving him a warm welcome in Poland, he stated, "You all have come here from different parts of Poland. Everyone has different languages, dialects, food habits, but you all are connected with the feeling of Indianness. You have given me such a wonderful welcome here, I am very grateful to all of you, to the people of Poland, for this welcome."

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor