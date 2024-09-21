"Was great to sit down with you today": US President Biden meets Japan PM Kishida in Delaware

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 21 : US President Joe Biden on Saturday (local time) met Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in his hometown, Delaware, and said that the two countries "yield remarkable results" as a part of their strong bilateral partnership.

The two leaders sat down with each other ahead of the Quad leaders' summit, which is set to take place in Wimington, Delaware, later today.

"Mr. Prime Minister, it was great to sit down with you today. For nearly three years, we've worked together to transform the relationship between the U.S. and Japan into a global partnership," Biden said, sharing a post on X.

He also shared pictures of him along with Kishida of the meeting alongside the post on his social media.

"You and I know that when we invest in our alliance, we yield remarkable results," Biden added.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countriesAustralia, India, Japan, and the United States.

US President Joe Biden is the host of the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders' Summit in Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

The first Quad Leaders Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.

The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.

The summit will focus on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will for the first time host foreign leaders in Wilmington, a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad leaders.

She said that the Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among our countries, advancing our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas.

