Washington DC: Diaspora takes part in 78th Independence Day celebrations at Indian Embassy

Washington, DC [US], August 16 : As India celebrated its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15, the Indian diaspora too dived into celebrations at the Indian embassy in the US.

At the Independence Day celebrations, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hoisted the tricolour at India House in Washington, DC. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the ceremony as well.

Celebrating the 78th Independence Day of India 🇮🇳 Ambassador Shri Vinay Kwatra hoisted the tricolour at India House. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/EedHUu3g3a — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) August 15, 2024

While speaking toon the occasion, one of the diaspora members, Alexendra Das, said, "I was born and raised in India. I've been in the US for the last 11 years, so for me, Independence Day growing up was always a big thing. It was not just a day off, but in school and college we always have the flag hoisting. So this at the ambassador residence is something I can totally relate tosomething I missed being in the US so truly grateful to have the opportunity to be here."

"It's also very nice to see non-Indians be a part of this as well and celebrate with us still gives me a lot of pride when I sing the National anthem and performing here was a whole different experience altogether," she said.

Another diaspora member, Lakshmi Swaminathan, the director of a dance school in US said, "I grew up in India and did my dance training in India, so on Indian Independence Day, just seeing the tricolour being hoisted still gives me goosebumps."

"I have lived in this country for 31 years now and I'm proud to say I consider myself to be a cultural ambassador because the work I do here brings India's culture and heritage through teaching Bharatanatyam to my students, some of whom have been born in India, but most of them are indian Americans who have born in this country," she told ANI.

"It gives me immense pride and pleasure to bring India to them here in America and make them proud of their cultural heritage and teach them how great India is and its history, its culture and everything about India," Swaminathan said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also made an address to the diaspora and other guests on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day at the India House.

He said, "I wish all the Indians a very happy Independence Day...India is growing very fast....The country has become the 5th largest economy in the world..."

India is celebrated its 78th Independence Day today, marking 77 years of freedom from British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion.

The theme for this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to drive the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Leaders from across the globe wished India on the occasion and stressed building even stronger ties with New Delhi in the coming years.

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first leaders to wish on the occasion and expressed his eagerness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the ambitious goals set for the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Macron shared a picture on X and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian people on your 78th Independence Day!"

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to India stating that Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and intends to further develop ties.

"Over 77 years of independent development, your country has achieved generally recognised success in the socio-economic, scientific-technical and many other spheres, and has earned high authority on the world stage," Putin said in a statement addressed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and affirmed that India-Italy strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future.

Meloni further said that New Delhi and Rome share an ever-stronger bond, and said she is confident that together the two nations will achieve "great things."

Prime Minister Modi thanked PM Meloni for her wishes and expressed hope that the India-Italy friendship keeps growing and contributing towards a "better planet."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor