Washington DC: Students seen leaving event in support of Harris as poll projections come in

Washington DC [US], November 6 : The election 'watch party' event held by Howard University students in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris saw certain disappointed faces leave the event on Tuesday (local time) as polling projections show Republican nominee Donald Trump lead the race.

Multiple students in Washington DC held a watch party to follow along the presidential race with Trump looking for a second term and Harris looking to make history as the first woman president of the United states. However, as CNN projections showed Donald Trump leading the race with 230 electoral votes and Harris trailing with 182 at 12:06 PM (local time), certain students left the event even before the race was called.

A presidential candidate needs to secure 270 votes to cross the halfway mark and be elected the President of US.

Earlier in the event, many students and supporters of Harris expressed their hope of seeing Harris in the Oval Office.

Ariana, a Howard University student told ANI, "I voted for Kamala and I think she is going to win because we need to fight for reproductive freedom"

Another student told ANI, "This election means so much to me, this is the first election being able to vote. Having a black woman almost becoming the President of US, is so important to me because I am a black woman, double minority. Being able to see somebody in this position who looks like me is so important."

A third student, Tevin Davis, said, "I think Kamala Harris will be winning today, I have no doubt in my mind that Kamala Harris will be the next president of the United States, the first woman president. A woman President is very much needed to run this country, and let me be very clear, Donald Trump wanted us to go back to a place we used to but as Kamala Harris said, we are not going back."

The US is voting to elect the President and Vice President, all representatives to the House and one-third of the senators, as well as governors of 11 states and two US territories.

By around 10 am (IST) polls had closed in most states, including the seven swing states of Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor