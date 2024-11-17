Washington-Pyongyang talks difficult without Seoul's involvement: Unification Minister

Seoul, Nov 16 Talks between North Korea and the United States will be difficult without South Korea's involvement, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said on Sunday.

Kim acknowledged that there are concerns South Korea could be overlooked in the event North Korea and the US pursue a resumption of dialogue, reports Yonhap news agency, quoting the interview with broadcaster KBS.

"It will be difficult for North Korea to go to Washington without going through Seoul," the minister said. "That's how firmly we are making the cooperation regime between South Korea and the US."

Kim also called for establishing in advance detailed guidelines on the North Korean nuclear issue with the incoming US administration.

He said South Korea is unchanged in its position that North Korea must be completely denuclearised and any dialogue between the US and North Korea must be closely coordinated in advance between Seoul and Washington.

"Even if President-elect Trump places importance on personal diplomacy during his second term, he won't be able to not consider the positions of friendly nations," Kim said.

"In order to pursue US-North Korea talks at a time when North Korea has sent troops to the war against Ukraine, he will have to take into account the positions of NATO or the Republic of Korea," he added, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

