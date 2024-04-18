WATCH: Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe, Confuses Israeli City With Rafah in Gaza, Says 'Don’t Move on Haifa'

US President Joe Biden made another gaffe when asked about his plan to win back pro-Palestinian voters in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

The 81-year-old president gave a one-on-one interview to Nexstar Media’s Reshad Hudson. During this, he said, "I have been meeting with them, number one." "Number two, I made it clear that we have to vastly increase the amount of food, water, and healthcare going into Gaza."

"And I made it clear to Israelis – don’t move on Haifa," Biden added, apparently meaning to say Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

Joe Biden's New Gaffe:

🇮🇱 BIDEN TELL'S ISREAL NOT TO ATTACK ISREAL...



"I Made It Clear To Israeli's Don't Move on Haifa."



Haifa is a city in Israel... pic.twitter.com/84Iss4DQgq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 18, 2024

Biden appeared to confuse the Israeli port city of Haifa with the last refuge for civilians in the Gaza Strip — Rafah during an interview with Reshad Hudson of Nexstar Media.

Also Read | Biden mistakenly calls Egyptian President as "President of Mexico".

Rafah recently has become a focal point in Gaza. In the early hours of Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out aerial strikes in the Rafah area. According to the local media in Gaza, many were reported dead, and several were injured in the attack.

The IDF has upped its ante against the Hamas and Hezbollah militants since Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on Israel. On Wednesday, the IDF carried out an aerial attack in which seven people were killed.

The allies of Israel, including the US, the UK and France, had requested Israel not to attack the Rafah region as the population density in the region is high.