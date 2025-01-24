"We are against illegal immigration... will take them back ": MEA amid Trump's crackdown in US

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Amid the "massive deportation operation" in the US, India on Friday reiterated its stance against illegal immigration, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating it will facilitate the return of Indian nationals "overstaying" or residing without proper documentation in the United States or "anywhere in the world."

During a weekly press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are against illegal immigration, especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime."

He added, "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are Indian nationals and they are overstaying, or they are in a particular country without proper documentation, we will take them back, provided documents are shared with us so that we can verify their nationality and that they are indeed Indians. If that happens to be the case, we will take things forward and facilitate their return to India."

Jaiswal also informed that EAM S Jaishankar during his visit to the US for Trump's inauguration also raised the issue of visas with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We have been continuously raising the issue (with the concerning countries) of the delay in issuing visas. If visas are conveniently issued, the people-to-people and economic ties between the two countries will improve. EAM S Jaishankar raised this matter with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal also spoke about the bilateral ties between the two nations.

"India-US relationship is very strong, multifaceted and the economic ties are something which is very special. We have established mechanisms between the US and India to discuss any matter or trade matters or matters related to trade and would like to continue to work towards strengthening economic partnership further," Jaiswal said.

He added, "Our approach has always been to address issues in a constructive manner which is in keeping with the interests of both countries. We remain in close communication with the US administration."

The remarks by Jaiswal came after the White House Press Secretary earlier in the day announced that "the largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway."

Sharing a post on X, Karoline Leavitt said, "The Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept."

In another post, she said, "The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors. Deportation flights have begun. President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

Trump during his presidential campaign in 2024, had promised that he would declare a national emergency to carry out mass deportations of migrants living in the US without legal permission and after taking office on january 20, he signed executive orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern border with Mexico.

Notably, the US government's increasing scrutiny of immigration policies has also raised alarm in the Indian community in the US. While President Donald Trump has expressed support for skilled immigrants, stating that the H-1B programme is essential for bringing quality people into the country, the issue of undocumented Indians remains unresolved.

However, President Trump had expressed his support for skilled immigrants, stating, "I like both sides of the argument but I also like very competent people coming to our country, even if that involves them training and helping others that may not have the qualifications... About HB1, I know the program very well and I have used that program... We have to have quality people coming in... By doing that, we are expanding businesses that take care of everybody... We need great people to come to our country and we do that through the H1B program..."

Meanwhile, the mass deportations would also have broader implications for the US economy. A report by the American Immigration Council estimates that mass deportation would lead to a loss of 4.2 to 6.8 per cent of the US GDP, or USD 1.1 trillion to USD 1.7 trillion in 2022 dollars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor