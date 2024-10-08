"We are committed to health cooperation," says Nepal Health Minister Paudel on India's support during recent calamities

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Nepal and India are working together to deepen their health cooperation, as highlighted during a meeting between Nepal's Health Minister, Pradip Paudel, and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing healthcare collaboration, with both sides emphasising the importance of partnership, especially during challenging times.

Paudel, in a post on X, expressed gratitude for India's assistance during a recent natural disaster and underscored Nepal's dedication to continuing joint health initiatives.

"I am delighted to have a fruitful discussion with His Excellency the Health and Family Welfare Minister of India, Shri Jagat Prakash Naddaji. I express my heartfelt gratitude for the goodwill received from the Government of India during the calamity. We are committed to the continuation of health cooperation between Nepal and India," Paudel wrote.

The meeting took place in New Delhi, where both ministers discussed key areas of collaboration. Nadda, in his own post on X, outlined the major topics, which included recognising medical degrees and expanding cooperation through India's Digital Health platforms.

"We had a meaningful discussion on enhancing health cooperation, including the recognition of medical degrees, support through India's Digital Health platforms, and the PMBJP Jan Aushadhi Kendras and PMJAY scheme. These collaborative efforts aim to improve access to quality healthcare for all citizens," Nadda said.

Addressing the ongoing flood crisis in Nepal, Nadda promised continued assistance for the Himalayan nation.

"I expressed my deep concern regarding the recent flood situation in Nepal and assured them of all possible assistance during this challenging time. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this difficult hour," he added.

This meeting highlights the ongoing strengthening of health ties between the two nations, focusing on mutual support and collaboration to benefit their citizens.

