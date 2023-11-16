"We are extending consular assistance": MEA on Indian national sentenced to death in Yemen

New Delhi [India], November 16 : India is extending whatever consular assistance possible to the Indian national who has been sentenced to death in Yemen and her mercy plea was rejected by the apex court in Sanaa, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi is aware of the recent developments and is in touch with the case.

Addressing the briefing, Arindam Bagchi said, "On the issue of the Indian national in Yemen, we've been following this case, of course, and we are aware of the recent development that you alluded to. We are extending consular assistance. But since it's a legal issue there as well...I would not like to comment on those steps. But certainly, we are in touch"

"We are extending whatever consular assistance we can. But do understand that this is a legal process in their country too. And we will see in whatever way we can continue with this process," he added.

The matter pertains to an Indian national who was sentenced to death in Yemen in 2020 and her appeal was rejected by the appellate court and then the Supreme Court of Yemen.

According to the reports, she is accused of murdering a Yemeni national.

Meanwhile, the MEA informed on Thursday that the Second Voice of Global South Summit will be held in virtual mode tomorrow and the inaugural session will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Second Voice of Global South Summit is being held in virtual mode tomorrow. The inaugural session led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will commence at 10 am. This would be followed by four parallel ministerial sessions, beginning at 12:30 pm. These will include sessions by EAM, IT, Education, Finance and Environment," Bagchi said in the MEA Weekly Media Briefing.

He further said that on Friday afternoon, "four more parallel ministerial sessions are scheduled. These will begin at 4:00 pm. These would include the sessions again by EAM as by the Ministers of Energy, Health and Commerce. And finally, there'll be a leader session again, a concluding session at 06:30 pm".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor