"We are land of Mahatma, Buddha but also of Krishna...gave befitting reply to those who attacked our country": Priyanka Chaturvedi

Berlin [Germany], June 8 : Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has said that India's Armed Forces have given a befitting reply to those who have cast an evil eye on the country and that there will be a firm response to any terror attack.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who is a member of an all-party delegation visiting partner countries to highlight India's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, told members of the Indian diaspora in Germany that India gave a firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor.

"Our armed forces gave a befitting reply to those who have time and again attacked our country . Our response has been mature, responsible," she said.

"We are the land of Mahatma, we are the land of Buddha, but we are also the land of Krishna," she added.

She said the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was targeted in Operation Sindoor.

She said India was, in a way, carrying out the work of the UN, by targeting terror camps.

Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a jibe at Pakistan getting a position to serve as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the United Nations.

"Do you know what responsibility they got? They have gotten the vice-chairmanship of the Counter-Terrorism Committee. This is like asking Masood Azhar and Hafeez Saeed to fight for global peace and justice. We have to call this out. Not only India but the entire world is suffering. From Masood Azhar to Osama Bin Laden - all have been found there (Pakistan). They have also gotten chairmanship of the Taliban Sanctions Committee," she said.

She said all faiths co-exist peacefully in India.

"The Jinnah inside Asim Munir was woken when he delivered the speech saying Hindus and Muslims cannot coexist. Today, India is a shining example of how 200 million Muslims live in harmony and is a befitting reply to Pakistan," she said.

Chaturvedi said she belongs to a party which is against talks with Pakistan till it supports cross-border terrorism.

"I am proud I come from that party", she said.

She gave a call for the diaspora to show support for the Indian armed forces and the diaspora burst into chants praising them.

At the start of the community event, the Indian diaspora observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to people who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanka Chaturvedi toldlater that it is global responsibility to fight against terrorism.

"We have seen the strength of our diaspora in the six nations we visited...We met various officials and we kept forward our views in front of them...We told them the problem of terrorism that we have been facing for decades can also reach your doorstep...It is the responsibility of the world to call out terrorism...Germany and the various nations that we visited have extended support to us in the fight against terrorism..."

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT,) AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium. Earlier, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said they raised strong concerns about terrorism during their visit to Brussels and generals of Pakistan "run that country with the help of a military terrorist coalition", which is a "threat" to democracy and humanity.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists.

India repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

