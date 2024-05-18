"We are not aware": MEA on Indian students facing 'deportation' in Canada

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Amid the recent reports of Indian students in Canada protesting against the Justin Trudeau government for "changing the immigration policy overnight and denying them work permits", the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Friday that they don't have any update on deportation issues being faced by these students.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "You know we have a large number of students who have gone to Canada to study. The figure is pretty significant. But what you are mentioning is that several students are facing problems that we haven't come across as of now. Sorry, deportation. I don't have an update on that. We are not aware of," he added.

MEA further pointed out that there may be some rare cases but there is no major problem concerning students in Canada.

"There may be one case here or one case there, that's about it. But we don't see any major problem as far as students in Canada, as they're concerned," said MEA.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal also emphasised the importance of BRICS, highlighting the expansive program planned by the Russian presidency with over 250 meetings.

"BRICS is an important platform. I understand the Russian presidency is preparing a very expansive, ambitious program. There are over 250 meetings that are planned. We look forward to participating in the BRICS meetings and strengthening the BRICS agenda," Randhir Jaiswal said.

"And we also hope that the expanded BRICS becomes an important platform to give voice to the issue of multipolarity..." he added.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the chairmanship of BRICS, an intergovernmental organization that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, plus four new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined BRICS as new full members, which is a strong indication of the growing authority of the association and its role in international affairs.

During the BRICS Chairmanship, the Russian side will continue its work in all three key areas, including, politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian cooperation.

