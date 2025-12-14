"We are providing the requested assistance": FBI director Kash Patel after Sydney Hanukkah festival attack

Washington, DC [US], December 14 : FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed coordination between the United States and Australia following the attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney, underlining ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the aftermath of the incident.

In a post on X, Patel wrote, "I have been in touch with our counterparts in Australia regarding the horrific attack on a Hanukkah festival in Sydney," noting that US agencies are assisting Australian authorities. He added, "We are providing the requested assistance and will update with more information as we are able."

Expressing solidarity with those affected, the FBI Director urged public support for the victims, stating, "Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers."

Patel's remarks came as attention focused on Australia's broader security environment. The country's National Terrorism Threat Level currently stands at "probable," placing it at the midpoint of a five-tier system that measures the likelihood of a terrorist attack, according to official government information. The scale ranges from "certain" and "expected" at the highest end to "possible" and "not expected" at the lowest.

Under the "probable" classification, authorities assess that there is a greater than 50 per cent chance of a terrorist attack being planned or carried out in Australia within the next 12 months, as outlined by the New South Wales Police Force. Australia's national security agency has warned that the security landscape "has entered a vulnerable period and is being challenged by new threats with concerning trajectories."

Security agencies have also cautioned that potential attacks are likely to be low-cost, using easily accessible weapons and simple tactics. Such incidents are considered most likely to occur in "crowded places, in a major city," and to be carried out by a lone individual or a small group.

These assessments gained renewed urgency following the deadly shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah event, which authorities later declared a terrorist incident, CNN reported. The attack claimed the life of at least one Israeli citizen, while another Israeli national was wounded and remains hospitalised, according to Israel's foreign ministry.

Police said the shooting took place on Sunday evening at Bondi Beach and deliberately targeted the Jewish community. At least 11 people were killed and 29 others injured, police told a press conference, CNN reported. Authorities have not released details about the victims.

According to police, two suspected attackers were involved. One suspect is in custody in critical condition, while the other was shot dead at the scene. The identities of the suspects have not been disclosed.

The attack unfolded as more than 1,000 people were gathered at the beach to celebrate Hanukkah. Police said the assault was "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community," and confirmed that the timing of the shooting on the first day of Hanukkah, along with other factors including the weapons used and the actions of the offenders, led to the incident being classified as terrorism a few hours later, according to CNN.

Reacting to the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the Jewish community, saying, "Your fellow Australians stand with you tonight in condemning this act of terror." He added that Australia would never submit to "division, violence or hatred."

The shooting also drew strong reactions from Israel, with several officials accusing the Australian government of allowing a rise in antisemitism.

The Jewish Council of Australia described the incident as a "horrific act of antisemitic violence during the Jewish festival of light and hope." In a statement, the council said that "many within our community have just received the worst news of their lives," adding, "In moments like this, we hold each other close."

