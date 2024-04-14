"We are ready for any scenario, both defensively, offensively": Israeli PM vows response to Iran attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 : After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.

"In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong," Netanyahu said in a video posted by the Israeli PMO on X.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries," he added.

Netanyahu affirmed that Israel have demanded a clear principle, "whoever harms us, we will harm them."

"We have demanded a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level headedly and with determination. Citizens of Israel, I know that you are also level headed. I call on you to follow the directives of IDF Home Front Command. Together we will stand and with God's help, together we will overcome all of our enemies," he said.

In a major escalation amid the ongoing military offensive on Hamas in Gaza, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation to the air strike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of three top generals, The Times of Israel reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement confirming its launch of an attack on Israel, saying it was in response to the Israel Defence Force's (IDF) strike on a consular compound in Damascus in which several IRGC members were killed, including two generals, earlier this month.

The IRGC says it will hit specific targets in Israel with dozens of drones and missiles, apparently cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the meeting of his war cabinet in Tel Aviv, in the wake of Iran's response to the embassy strike that killed three of its top military generals.

As the Iranian attack escalates tensions in the region, US President Joe Biden would meet his national security team at the White House shortly and was being briefed regularly on the escalating tensions in West Asia after Iran launched drones towards Israel in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria, the White House informed on Saturday.

In the statement, White House National Security Council Spokesperson, Adrienne Watson said President Biden's team was in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners, adding that American support for Israel's security remains 'ironclad'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor