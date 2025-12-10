"We are working for peace, not a truce": Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

Moscow [Russia], December 10 : Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday emphasised that Russia is focused on achieving a sustainable, long-term peace rather than a temporary truce.

"We are working for peace, not a truce. A sustainable, guaranteed, long-term peace, achieved by signing the relevant documents, is an absolute priority," Peskov said, underlining Moscow's stance on negotiations.

He added that the current discussions do not align with what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking. "Moscow is interested in sustainable long-term peace, that's not what Zelensky is asking for," Peskov remarked.

Regarding Zelensky's recent statement that he is ready to hold elections, Peskov said the Kremlin has not yet discussed the matter. "The statement is quite new. This is something that Putin has long been talking about. This is something that Trump spoke about very recently. Let's see how events will develop," he noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky declared that his government was prepared to hold elections within three months if the United States and Kyiv's other allies could ensure the security of the voting process.

His comments came amid renewed pressure from US President Donald Trump, who suggested in an interview that the Ukrainian government was using Russia's war as an excuse to avoid elections.

"I'm ready for elections, and moreover I ask... that the US help me, maybe together with European colleagues, to ensure the security of an election," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine would be ready to hold an election in the next 60-90 days.

He dismissed claims that he was clinging to power as "totally inadequate" and said he would ask parliament to prepare proposals for new legislation that could allow for elections during martial law.

Wartime elections are prohibited under Ukrainian law, and Zelenskyy's term as the country's elected president expired last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor