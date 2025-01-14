"We did both": US President Biden reflects on defending Ukraine, preventing nuclear conflict

Washington DC [US], January 14 : US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) reflected on his administration's efforts in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stating that his office was able to achieve the two primary objectives during that time: first, to rally global support for Ukraine, and second, to prevent a conflict between nuclear powers.

While delivering a foreign policy address on how his administration has strengthened America at home and around the world, Biden said that his office had also laid down the foundation for the coming Trump administration to continue supporting Ukraine.

"As I saw it, when Putin launched his invasion, I had two jobs: to rally the world to defend Ukraine and avoid war between two nuclear powers...We did both...And we've laid the foundation for the next administration to preserve a bright future for the Ukrainian people," Biden said.

Biden further emphasised that under his leadership, "America is stronger" with stronger alliances and weaker adversaries and competitors.

"Since Kamala (Harris) and I took office, our nation has become stronger at home and in the world," he said.

"America today is more capable and prepared than we have been for a long time," he added.

The outgoing US president also highlighted improvements in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), noting that prior to his administration, only nine NATO allies were meeting the 2 per cent GDP defence spending target set up by the organisation, which has now risen to 23 NATO allies reaching the benchmark.

"Before I took office, 9 of our NATO allies were spending 2 per cent of GDP on defence...Now, 23 are...Our alliances are stronger than they've been in decades and NATO is bigger and more capable than ever," Biden said.

