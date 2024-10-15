"We do not comment on details of ongoing criminal investigations": New Zealand FM Winston Peters on India-Canada row

Wellington [New Zealand], October 15 : Amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters on Saturday shared that the country was briefed by Canada on the criminal investigation into violence against members of its South Asian community.

Peters added that if Canadian law enforcement can substantiate these 'publicly outlined' allegations, the consequences could be 'very concerning.'

New Zealand has been briefed by Canada about its recent announcements on ongoing criminal investigations into violence and threats of violence against members of its South Asian community. The alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities, if… — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) October 15, 2024

In a post on X, he said, "New Zealand has been briefed by Canada about its recent announcements on ongoing criminal investigations into violence and threats of violence against members of its South Asian community. The alleged criminal conduct outlined publicly by Canadian law enforcement authorities, if proven, would be very concerning."

Distancing New Zealand, he said, "We do not comment on the details of ongoing criminal investigations, in New Zealand or abroad, other than to note that it is important that the rule of law and judicial processes be respected and followed."

In his post, he said that New Zealand is home to a diverse population, with large communities with cultural connections to a broad range of countries from across Asia, the Pacific and Europe.

He concluded by saying that "We expect all such communities to act, and be treated, lawfully and with respect."

New Zealand, along with Canada, US, UK and Australia is a member of the Five Eyes Alliance which is an intelligence alliance between the countries. The alliance comprises of intelligence sharing on various aspects such as security, human, defence and geo-intelligence.

Earlier, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had also spoken to UK's PM Keir Starmer regarding the allegations levelled by Canada against India.

India on Monday expelled six Canadian diplomats hours after it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

This move came after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats after police collected evidence they were part of an Indian government "campaign of violence," news agency Reuters reported citing a Canadian government source earlier.

Earlier, on Monday, India "strongly" rejected a diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

In a hard-hitting statement, India said Prime Minister Trudeau's hostility to India has long been in evidence and his government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists "to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada.

"The ties between India and Canada soured after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a parliamentary address last year, claimed that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot in Surrey in June last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor