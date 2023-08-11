"We emphasise need for the UK act against extremist, radical elements posing security threat”: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday that the matter of security is a continuous dialogue between India and UK as New Delhi wants that UK government must ensure security of its diplomatic premises and its personnel, while urging UK to take action against extremist and radical elements, particularly those who are inciting violence and posing a security threat.

He was speaking in reference to the threats by the pro-Khalistani elements in London, ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

“There is a meeting of the UK Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat. One of his engagements was with the External Affairs Minister…The EAM has highlighted the broad contours of the conversation that he had with the visiting minister. The issue of security…is an ongoing conversation that we have with the UK side, on steps that we feel that UK government and all host governments must take to protect our diplomatic premises, security of our personnel," Bagchi said while addressing the MEA briefing.

He further said that the Indian government has emphasised the need for UK authorities to take action against extremist and radical elements.

"In the context of 15th August, we always have additional measures that we request. But in this case, in some cases, we have seen some threats, but I don't want to discuss security measures per se…Certainly, we have been emphasising the need for the UK side to take action against extremist and radical elements, particularly those who are inciting violence and posing a security threat,” Bagchi further said.

On being asked about the new funding of 95,000 pounds announced by the UK government invested for countering pro-Khalistani supporters, he added, “It’s an announcement by them for their internal thing, so I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment on that”.

Meanwhile, UK’s Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat, is in India for a three-day visit to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the third G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting to be held in Kolkata on Saturday.

During a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday, Minister Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK’s capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism.

The 95,000-pound investment will enhance the government’s understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force, the British High Commmission said in a statement.

Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat said, “The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place."

“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism, whatever form it takes," he added.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said that India and UK governments are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism.

“The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges. Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe,” Ellis said.

He added, “Our migration and mobility relationship is a pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which also includes ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and tackling the biggest challenges facing the world around climate and health. This is a partnership for now, including India’s G20 Presidency, and for the future”.

