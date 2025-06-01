"We gave a befitting reply": All-party delegation member Anand Sharma in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 1 : Congress MP Anand Sharma, who is part of the multi-party delegation to Ethiopia on Saturday (local time), said that India gave a "befitting reply" in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Interacting with the Indian community in Addis Adaba, Anand Sharma emphasised that India does not believe in violence and war and highlighted that only the terrorist organisations were targeted in the precise Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor.

"India's thinking is clear that India is not a country that believes in violence and war. It is an ancient culture of centuries that we do not attack any country, but we gave the attackers a befitting reply. Our army fought back strongly this time too; they targeted only the terrorist organisations," Anand Sharma said.

He cornered Pakistan of protecting terrorists while referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.

"When the Mumbai attack or the Parliament attack occurred, the whole world was stunned. But our agencies did the right thing. India did not sleep; it took time to identify the culprits. Cases were filed in America as well, but in Pakistan, cases were not filed contrary to what they had assured the world, the United Nations. Because these attacks were carried out at their behest with their help," he said.

Additionally, Congress MP Manish Tiwari warned Pakistan that if they do not stop promoting terrorism, then India's response will be "very aggressive."

"When it comes to India's self-respect, we all rise above party politics and stand together to pay our respects to Bharat Mata... If Pakistan does not stop promoting terrorism, then the answer, which has been very calculated till now, will be very aggressive," Manish Tewari said.

Lauding the Indian community for their contribution to Ethiopia's education, BJP MP Anurag Thakur urged them to convey India's message against terrorism.

"Most of the people used to say that Indian films are the India's soft power; when in Ethiopia, I came to know about another soft power that we all can be proud of - be it former prime minister of Ethiopia are any other leader - all have said that it's Indian teachers who have educated us ... You have created many leaders, and hence, you are the leader of the leaders; you are the Guru. And hence, you can convey a message very clearly that India has been a victim of terrorism for the last 4-5 decades. We have lost thousands of lives because of cross-border terrorism," Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur further asserted that India has repeatedly "thrashed" Pakistan in direct confrontation therefore, they sponsor terrorism to kill innocent people.

"Whenever there has been a direct war, be it 1965, 1971 or Kargil, India has constantly thrashed Pakistan. Pakistan understand it cannot fight us directly and hence it sponsors terrorism to kill innocent people," Thakur said.

Earlier, the Supriya Sule-led delegation met with Tagesse Chaffo, Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives of Ethiopia, and members of the House. They also delivered remarks on Operation Sindoor and India's united stance against terrorism.

The Supriya Sule-led delegation is in Ethiopia. The delegation includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjit Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V Muraleedharan (BJP), and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin. Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in the countries they are assigned to.

The delegations aim to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its fight against cross-border terrorism.

